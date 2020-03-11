Los Angeles prosecutors begin process of extraditing Weinstein from New York

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have started the extradition process to bring Harvey Weinstein to California, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The fallen movie mogul, once one of Hollywood’s most powerful men, was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a judge in New York on Wednesday after being convicted of assaulting a production assistant at his apartment in 2006, and third-degree rape of another woman in 2013.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles filed sexual assault charges against Weinstein in January and have now begun the process of extraditing him from New York to their jurisdiction.

A courtroom sketch of fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein

A LADA spokesman said: “The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has begun the process of extraditing defendant Weinstein to California to face the sexual assault charges that were filed in January.

“No arraignment date has been set. Once a date has been set, our office will notify the public.”

Weinstein was charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

The Hollywood film producer’s downfall was completed on Wednesday when judge James Burke jailed him for 23 years.

Scores of women have accused him of sexual assault and he was found guilty of two attacks following a high-profile trial.

One of the actresses who alleged he attacked her, Mira Sorvino, said she “cried tears of amazement” after he was sentenced.

She tweeted: “23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault.

“I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today.”

The American actress is one of many famous women to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, alongside the likes of Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence.

Rosanna Arquette, another of his high-profile accusers, told of her “gratitude to all the silence breakers”, including McGowan, “and all the survivors of weinstein” and the “brave women who testified”.

The sentencing of Weinstein, 67, was praised as a “major moment for the silence-breakers and for women battling everywhere for their right to work in a safe workplace without fear of abuse and harassment” by Time’s Up UK, part of the global movement against sexual harassment.

Time’s Up UK’s chairwoman Dame Heather Rabbatts said in a statement: “For us at Time’s Up UK the courage of the silence breakers inspires our work as we focus on how the culture has to change to ensure no-one has to say #MeToo again.

“What this trial shows us is that there is no greater power than a group of women who know their rights.

“When we work together, we can effect change, change that will shift the power balance and support and give hope to women for years to come.”

Actress Jameela Jamil tweeted her congratulations to “the incredible women who took this monster on, in spite of how maliciously he retaliated”.

The British star added: “You have made a huge leap forward for all women with this victory.”

She also sent “so much love” to journalist Ronan Farrow, the son of actress Mia Farrow and director Woody Allen, after he helped break the story of Weinstein’s accusers.

Fieldfisher’s Jill Greenfield, who is running the UK civil litigation against Weinstein, said that his sentencing is a “hugely positive step for UK victims”.

Ms Greenfield, a personal injury solicitor, added: “They provided background information to the DA before the trial, and written submissions for consideration for sentencing by Judge Burke.

“There is some satisfaction for them having had their say and in knowing that the court in New York took into account what happened to them in the UK.

“Now Weinstein is locked up, it must be time to question the enablers around him, who allowed his abhorrent criminal behaviour to go unchecked for so long.

“Civil proceedings for the UK victims continues.”