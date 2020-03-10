Advertising
Tric Awards winners in full
All the names who scooped gongs at the annual Television and Radio Industries Club Awards.
The gongs have been handed out at the annual Television and Radio Industries Club Awards, which recognise broadcasting excellence.
Here is a full list of winners from the Tric Awards at London’s Grosvenor House.
A League Of Their Own – Sports Programme
Fiona Bruce – News Presenter
Killing Eve – Drama Programme
Ant & Dec – TV Personality
Kellie Bright – Soap Actor
Blue Planet Live – Factual Programme
Greg James – Radio Personality
Great British Bake Off – Food Programme
The Crown – Streamed Programme
That Peter Crouch Podcast – Podcast
Gavin & Stacey – Entertainment Programme
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp – Radio Programme
Line Of Duty – Crime Programme
This Morning – Daytime Programme
David Walliams – TV Judge
Strictly Come Dancing – Reality Programme
Coronation Street – Soap of the Year
Newsnight – Tric Special Award
