Tric Awards winners in full

The gongs have been handed out at the annual Television and Radio Industries Club Awards, which recognise broadcasting excellence.

Here is a full list of winners from the Tric Awards at London’s Grosvenor House.

A League Of Their Own – Sports Programme

Fiona Bruce – News Presenter

Fiona Bruce (Ian West/PA)

Killing Eve – Drama Programme

Ant & Dec – TV Personality

Kellie Bright – Soap Actor

Kellie Bright (Ian West/PA)

Blue Planet Live – Factual Programme

Greg James – Radio Personality

Great British Bake Off – Food Programme

The Crown – Streamed Programme

That Peter Crouch Podcast – Podcast

Gavin & Stacey – Entertainment Programme

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp – Radio Programme

Roman Kemp (Ian West/PA)

Line Of Duty – Crime Programme

This Morning – Daytime Programme

David Walliams – TV Judge

Strictly Come Dancing – Reality Programme

Coronation Street – Soap of the Year

Newsnight – Tric Special Award