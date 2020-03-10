Stacey Solomon hails Joe Swash for doing ‘the impossible’ on Dancing On Ice

Stacey Solomon has congratulated partner Joe Swash for achieving “the impossible” by winning Dancing On Ice, praising him as a “role model” for their family.

Swash beat bookies’ favourite Perri Kiely in the ice skating show’s finale on Sunday, and Solomon said she was thrilled to have him back at home after months of gruelling training.

The Loose Women panellist posted a picture of herself and Swash with their baby son, Rex, her two sons, Zachary and Leighton, and Swash’s son, Harry.

She gushed: “Bunnndddllleeee… We finally have him back.

“We’ve missed you sooooo much but it was ALL worth it… Me and all of our boys are so proud of you and so lucky to have a role model in our lives to show us that if you give something you care about absolutely EVERYTHING you’ve got and work as hard as you can you can achieve the impossible…”

She added that “it certainly felt impossible when you started”, along with a crying with laughter emoji.

She continued: “Can’t wait to actually wake up with you every morning…

“We love you to the moon and back.

“Thank you all he couldn’t have done it without you, love you.”

Thanks for making this an amazing series! See you next year? ? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/PSbx6EbIJp — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 9, 2020

Swash was voted the winner of the ITV show on Sunday, a shock victory as Diversity dancer Kiely – who had pulled off a dangerous backflip on the ice earlier in the night – had been the hot favourite to be named champion throughout the series.

The 38-year-old and professional skater Alex Murphy were both visibly stunned when they were announced the winners during the live broadcast.

Solomon, 30, and Swash welcomed son Rex last year, after being in a relationship since 2016.

The couple first met through I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, when Solomon was a guest on the spin-off show, which ex-EastEnders actor Swash was presenting.

They both have sons from previous relationships.