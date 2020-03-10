Scarlett Moffatt sorry for ‘dissing’ Bake Off contestants on Gogglebox

Scarlett Moffatt has apologised to any past Great British Bake Off contestants she may have “dissed” during her time on Gogglebox.

The TV personality, who will appear in the new celebrity version of the Channel 4 show for Stand Up To Cancer, said that she has very little experience of baking so the situation proved to be nerve-wracking.

Moffatt will appear in the tent alongside Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, Inbetweeners star James Buckley and ex-EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer.

She said that she previously reviewed Bake Off contestants when she was an armchair critic on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, in which she appeared between 2014 and 2016.

“And now that I’m actually here, I feel like I’m eating my words, because when you watch it, it’s easy to pass comment, but when you’re actually here you realise how nerve-wracking it is,” she said.

“So I apologise to anyone I dissed on Gogglebox.”

She said that the most worrying thing for her while taking part in the show was being “shown up”, because baking is “something I don’t do”.

She added: “It’s just so easy to walk to the shop. I’ve never thought to myself ‘I’ll just bake a cake for shits and giggles.’

“That’s never on my agenda.”

Moffatt, 30, also revealed that she struggled to get advice from her loved ones about baking to prepare her for the programme.

Take 20 brave celebrities.Add one Bake Off tent.Sprinkle liberally with catastrophe and mayhem.Serve and enjoy. The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Starts Tuesday 10th March at 8pm on Channel 4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/CxBKpK8Pyu — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2020

“Literally nobody bakes in my family,” she said.

“I was ringing my aunties, and I didn’t tell them it was for the show, so I told them I was going to make my boyfriend a birthday cake and was after some tips.

“No-one could help me, I ended up ringing my mum’s friend who makes my birthday cakes, called Amanda, and asking her to help me out. I’ve had a few tips from her.”

Moffatt, who won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016 and also hosted its spin-off show for two series, will appear in the Celebrity Bake Off on March 17.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer starts on Channel 4 at 8pm on March 10, with Louis Theroux, Jenny Eclair, Ovie Soko and Russell Howard in the tent.

You can donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk – 100% of donations go to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.