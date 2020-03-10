Advertising
Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp share kiss at Tric Awards
The reality TV stars were guests at the star-studded broadcasting event in London.
Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp have showed their romance is still going strong with a red carpet kiss.
The reality TV couple puckered up for the cameras at the Television and Radio Industries Club (Tric) Awards in London on Tuesday as they continued to settle back into life in the UK after winning the ITV2 series in South Africa.
Turley and Tapp attended the annual ceremony along with the likes of Susanna Reid, Emilia Fox, Charlotte Hawkins, Sara Cox, Mike Bushell, Katya Jones, Michelle Visage, Piers Morgan, Alison Steadman and Lisa Snowdon.
Former Love Island stars Ovie Soko and Eyal Booker were also in attendance at the awards, which celebrate achievements in the broadcasting industry.
Turley looked chic in a short, white blazer-style dress while Tapp cut a suave figure in a white shirt worn with a casual black jacket.
The pair appeared more loved-up than ever as they walked the red carpet at London’s Grosvenor Hotel.
The daytime event attracted many big names from the TV and radio industries, with Reid, Hawkins and Morgan representing Good Morning Britain.
Reid rocked a figure-hugging red dress with an origami-style detail across the neckline, while Hawkins opted for a chic off-the-shoulder white midi-dress.
Good Morning Britain was nominated in the daytime programme category along with This Morning and The Repair Shop.
Another stand-out style moment at the event came from Strictly Come Dancing professional Jones, who wowed in a strapless blue sequinned jumpsuit.
She was joined at the event by her Strictly 2019 partner Bushell, who posed proudly for the cameras.
See more pictures from the Tric Awards:
