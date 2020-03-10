John Boyega signs Netflix deal to develop ‘films focused on African stories’

Star Wars actor John Boyega has signed a deal with Netflix to develop film projects focused on West and East Africa.

His production company, UpperRoom Productions, will make non-English language films with the streaming service.

The British star, 27, best known for his role as stormtrooper Finn, said he was “thrilled” to develop “feature films focused on African stories”.

I am thrilled to announce that my production company, UpperRoom Productions, will be partnering with Netflix International, to develop a slate of non English feature films. https://t.co/n0xUlLqRaO — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) March 10, 2020

The film projects will have a “focus on West and East Africa” and will “further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world,” Netflix said.

It aired its first African original, the six-part drama Queen Sono, last month.