Gemma Atkinson launches podcast with animal charity

Gemma Atkinson has teamed up with a leading animal charity for a podcast about pet welfare.

The Petcast by Blue Cross will see the former soap star, 35, joined by guests including Strictly professional Karen Hauer and former Hollyoaks star Gemma Merna.

The six-part series, which launches on Tuesday March 10, will tackle issues such as integrating pets into the home and dealing with pet bereavement.

Each episode will feature Blue Cross experts such as rehoming manager Kayleigh Hill and senior animal behaviourist Ryan Neile.

Atkinson said: “I have grown up with animals and now have two dogs myself – Ollie and Norman – so I know that being a pet owner comes with a ton of fun but is not without its challenges and responsibilities.

“Becoming a mother very recently, I’ve also experienced what it’s like to introduce a baby into a home with pets – something that was very new to me, and also daunting because it was so important that all my family members, including the furry ones, get along.

“I’m so excited to be hosting The Petcast alongside Blue Cross, with the help of some amazing guests.

“I’m sure people will enjoy how much we delve into the fascinating, emotional and sometimes bizarre world of living with pets.

“It’s the perfect one-stop-shop for all your advice, covering a real variety of topics, animals and breeds.”

Atkinson – a model, actress and radio host – welcomed daughter Mia last year with her partner, Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez.

She met professional dancer Marquez on the 2017 series of Strictly, when she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and he was dancing with singer Alexandra Burke.

The Petcast will be available from March 10 on all podcast platforms.