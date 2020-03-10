Fiona Bruce and Kellie Bright among winners at star-studded Tric Awards

Soap star Kellie Bright and the BBC’s Fiona Bruce were among the stars from the world of television and radio being honoured at an annual industry event.

Bruce was named news presenter of the year for the second year in a row at the 51st Television and Radio Industries Club (Tric) Awards, held at London’s Grosvenor House.

Fiona Bruce with Anneka Rice (Ian West/PA)

The awards, which honour industry names from across the entertainment world in a variety of genres, also saw EastEnders actress Bright named soap actor of the year.

She told PA news agency: “It’s a strange thing getting an award for doing the thing that you love.

“I’m very honoured not just for me but for the show. What I do is literally the icing on the cake – without all of the people making the cake the cake wouldn’t exist. So it means a lot.”

Kellie Bright (Ian West/PA)

The daytime event attracted big names from the entertainment industry, with Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and Piers Morgan representing Good Morning Britain.

ITV’s flagship breakfast show was nominated in the daytime programme category, but lost out to This Morning.

The event was hosted by Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, with profits given to this year’s chosen charities, Help for Heroes and Combat Stress.

Strictly Come Dancing took home the award for the reality programme of the year, while BBC’s Newsnight received this year’s Special Award.

Other winners included Blue Planet Live, which won the factual programme award, beating 24 Hours In A&E and Seven Worlds, One Planet.