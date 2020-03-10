Brad Pitt signs up for celebrity renovation show

Brad Pitt has signed up to appear in a home improvement show.

Celebrity IOU will see the Oscar-winning actor join forces with identical twin Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Pitt, 56, will gift a home renovation to a mystery person who has had a major impact on his life.

Drew and Jonathan Scott in Celebrity IOU (HGTV/PA)

Famous faces including Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson and Michael Buble will also appear on the HGTV programme.

The show will see the Scott brothers travel across the US, creating spaces on tight deadlines.

Their projects will include converting a detached garage into a guest retreat, overhauling a backgarden, and renovating an outdated 70s apartment.

Jonathan said: “It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there.”

Melissa McCarthy will also appear on the show (Ian West/PA)

Drew said: “Being a part of this show really hits home for us. This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

President of HGTV Jane Latman said: “The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them.”

Celebrity IOU airs on Mondays from May 4 at 10pm on home improvement and gardening channel HGTV.