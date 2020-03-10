Amy Childs opens up about return to Towie for 10th anniversary special

Amy Childs has confirmed she is returning to The Only Way Is Essex for the show’s 10-year anniversary.

The reality TV star, who was part of the original cast of the structured reality TV programme when it debuted in 2010, will reportedly return alongside former Towie star Mark Wright.

Childs, 29, told The Sun: “It is me having a laugh again. I feel like I am enjoying work again.

“I felt like I really needed this to get my confidence back.

Mark Wright and Amy Childs in 2011 at the height of their Towie fame (Yui Mok/PA)

“I was focusing on my kids and my business and I needed this to focus on myself again, so that definitely means seeing me more on TV.”

According to a TV source, Towie bosses are keen for Childs to “do something tongue-in-cheek” during her return.

Childs, who has two children from previous relationships, is currently appearing in E4 series Celebs Go Dating.

She was part of the original line-up of the Essex show along with Wright, Lucy Mecklenburgh, Billie and Sam Faiers, James “Arg” Argent and Lauren Goodger.

Following the success of the first year of the show, Childs – who popularised the “vajazzle” during her time on the programme – quit in 2011 and went on to star in her own fly-on-the-wall series, It’s All About Amy.

She also appeared as a panellist on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and on winter sports competition show The Jump.