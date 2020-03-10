Amanda Holden and Stacey Solomon lead tributes on day of Caroline Flack’s funeral

Stacey Solomon and Amanda Holden were among the celebrities paying tribute to Caroline Flack on the day of her private funeral.

Friends and relatives gathered on Tuesday to remember the former Love Island host, who took her own life on February 15 at her home in east London.

Solomon paid tribute on Instagram and said she would be avoiding social media for the day as a mark of respect.

She said: “Today it doesn’t feel right to be on social media. So from me and the boys, we hope you have a good day.

“Hold your loved ones close, give them all of the cuddles you have in you and let them know how much you need them in your life.

“You never know when they really might need to know. Love you all. If you’re struggling with today, yesterday, the thought of tomorrow, please let someone know. Anyone.”

The Loose Women star also shared details of mental health charities including the Samaritans and Mind.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden appeared to mark the day by wearing a black and white T-shirt featuring an image of Flack and the words “Be kind”, a photo of which she posted on Instagram.

Flack’s friend Keith Lemon, real name Leigh Francis, created the T-shirt to raise money for the Samaritans.

Its words refer to a social media post in which Flack told fans: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

Television personality Donna Air also shared a photo of herself wearing the T-shirt, writing: “Until we meet again beautiful girl.”

Love Island star Maura Higgins postponed her Ann Summers swimwear launch “out of respect” for Flack.

The former grid girl was due to meet customers at the Brunswick Centre in London to launch her range.

A statement posted on Higgins’ and the Ann Summers Instagram account said: “Dear customers, we were looking forward to welcoming you to the Brunswick store today to launch Maura’s swimwear collection.

“However, having been in close contact with Maura, and out of respect to the funeral also taking place later today, we have decided to postpone the event to tomorrow at 5pm.

“We hope you understand and look forward to seeing you there. Team AS x.”

Broadcaster and mental health campaigner Matt Johnson said: “RIP Flacky” and posted the hashtag #BeKind.

May I suggest that from now on, when/if you have a negative opinion of someone on social media, try to think about whether you’d like someone that you care about read it about them. Your comment may feel like a throw away ‘in the moment’ thing but I can tell you that — Matt Johnson (@Mattjohnsons) March 10, 2020

In a second post he urged his followers to consider the effects of their words on social media.

Flack, 40, stepped down from presenting the 2020 winter series of Love Island after an alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in December and was released on bail, but she was ordered to stop having any contact with Mr Burton ahead of a trial, which had been due to begin in March.

The inquest into her death heard she was found lying on her back after an apparent hanging.

The hearing at Poplar Coroner’s Court lasted four minutes, and was adjourned until summer.