The Stig breaks into Lego HQ in promo clip for new Top Gear toy

Top Gear’s The Stig is seen breaking into the Lego headquarters in Denmark while swiftly dodging security in a new video.

The short clip, released to celebrate the launch of the new Lego Technic Top Gear Rally Car, begins with the BBC motoring show’s mystery racing driver making his way into the HQ with relative ease.

Wearing his famous white suit and helmet, he is then seen teasing a security guard as he designs and builds his own remote-control rally car prototype.

He continues to tease the security guard in the darkened factory, driving the toy through the building.

The guard nearly catches him but The Stig and his new creation make it into a lift in the nick of time.

The Stig then exits at speed in a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and makes his way back to the Top Gear test track in the UK, where he gives the toy a spin.

The Lego Technic Top Gear Rally Car is built from 463 pieces and is controlled using the Lego Technic Control+ app, which includes a collection of new functions such as realistic sounds and real-time feedback.

The Stig with the new Lego Technic Top Gear Rally Car (Lego/PA)

Users can take on challenges, earn achievements and access “inspirational” Top Gear content.

The new Top Gear Lego car is available now at Lego in-store and online.