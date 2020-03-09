The Greatest Dancer winners back rehearsing hours after winning

The winners of The Greatest Dancer have revealed they were back in the studio rehearsing the morning after their victory.

Latin and ballroom duo Michael and Jowita beat three other finalists on Saturday night to be named the winner of the second series of the BBC show.

Their triumph over Scottish dance troupe Dancepoint, young duo Lily & Joseph and contemporary dancer Harrison, marked a second win for their dance captain, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

Jowita said: “Straight after, we celebrated a bit, we thanked all of the people, all of the team and we just went straight home, got a bit of sleep and then straight into the rehearsals yesterday (Sunday)”.

The pair, who are also a real-life couple, have won £50,000 and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing later this year.

They revealed they were rehearsing ahead of joining Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima on his 2020 UK tour called Havana Nights.

“We are so blessed and we feel so grateful, because it’s another Strictly professional and we can be with him, perform on the same stage, it’s just like a dream,” Jowita said.

The couple, who met at a dance camp in Krakow, Poland in 2013, said they were still overwhelmed by the support they have received from the British public.

“We are actually very surprised because we came here to the UK, we’re alone, our families are in Poland and our friends are actually all around the world and they couldn’t vote for us,” Jowita said, adding: “So literally we were here alone and we didn’t expect that we would be so welcomed by the British public and we would get such a good support from them, and we can’t thank everybody enough”.

This year’s series saw dance captains Cheryl, Mabuse and Glee star Matthew Morrison return. They were joined by new dance captain, Todrick Hall.

Todrick Hall performs with his dance finalists, Dancepoint, during The Greatest Dancer finale (Tom Dymond/Thames/Syco)

Hall, who rose to prominence after appearing on American Idol, has gone to become a series regular on RuPaul’s Drag Race and is close friends with singer Taylor Swift, having recently working alongside her as an executive producer for the music video of her song You Need To Calm Down.

The song earned Swift the video of the year award at last year’s Video Music Awards.