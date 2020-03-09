Menu

Pregnant Katy Perry shares tribute after ‘sweet’ grandmother dies

The star also shared a choral song with her fans.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry has paid tribute to her grandmother who has died just days after the pop star announced her pregnancy.

The Firework singer, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, announced the news in a post to her 91.2 million Instagram followers.

She paid tribute to seamstress Ann Pearl Hudson, who appeared in her 2012 documentary Part Of Me, and died on Sunday March 8.

I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️

Perry said: “I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so.”

She added: “Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Peter Byrne/PA)

“She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas.

“She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls.

“She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me.”

Perry shared an image of her grandmother meeting Barack Obama, and a clip capturing the moment she revealed her pregnancy news to her.

Speaking to her grandmother who appears to be in hospital, she says: “I know you are not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you. I’m going to have a baby. I’m pregnant, grandma.”

In a separate post on Twitter, Perry shared the song Deep Peace (Choral Version) by Bill Douglas, writing: “A song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace. Ann Pearl Hudson.”

Perry, 35, revealed her baby news in the music video for her new single, romantic ballad Never Worn White.

The song appears to have been inspired by her relationship with British actor Bloom, 43, who she has reportedly been dating since 2016.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kris Jenner, and English models Daisy Lowe and Poppy Delevingne were among those who sent messages of support.

Showbiz

