Pregnant Katy Perry shares tribute after ‘sweet’ grandmother dies

Katy Perry has paid tribute to her grandmother who has died just days after the pop star announced her pregnancy.

The Firework singer, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, announced the news in a post to her 91.2 million Instagram followers.

She paid tribute to seamstress Ann Pearl Hudson, who appeared in her 2012 documentary Part Of Me, and died on Sunday March 8.

Perry said: “I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so.”

She added: “Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas.

“She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas.

“She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls.

“She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me.”

Perry shared an image of her grandmother meeting Barack Obama, and a clip capturing the moment she revealed her pregnancy news to her.

Speaking to her grandmother who appears to be in hospital, she says: “I know you are not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you. I’m going to have a baby. I’m pregnant, grandma.”

a song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace. ♥️Ann Pearl Hudson♥️https://t.co/VYXT8mbbIY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 9, 2020

In a separate post on Twitter, Perry shared the song Deep Peace (Choral Version) by Bill Douglas, writing: “A song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace. Ann Pearl Hudson.”

Perry, 35, revealed her baby news in the music video for her new single, romantic ballad Never Worn White.

The song appears to have been inspired by her relationship with British actor Bloom, 43, who she has reportedly been dating since 2016.

