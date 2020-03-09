Mia Farrow leads tributes to Max von Sydow

Hollywood star Max von Sydow has been hailed for his “tremendous presence and power” following his death aged 90.

Mia Farrow was among those paying tribute after the Swedish actor, best known for roles in The Exorcist and Game Of Thrones, died at his home in France on Sunday.

The US actress and activist shared a photo of von Sydow with his long-standing associate Sven Nykvist.

Here was Max Von Sydow with his dear friend, master cinematographer, Sven Nykvist. Two great artists. Two true gentlemen. We were working on Bora Bora. I picture Max in heaven wearing his white linen suit, w Sven, Ingmar Bergman, Bibi Andersson, laughing & loving each other ? pic.twitter.com/ENdcB9bPKZ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 9, 2020

She said: “Here was Max Von Sydow with his dear friend, master cinematographer, Sven Nykvist. Two great artists. Two true gentlemen. We were working on Bora Bora.

“I picture Max in heaven wearing his white linen suit, w Sven, Ingmar Bergman, Bibi Andersson, laughing & loving each other.”

Farewell to the great #MaxVonSydow Consistently brilliant. Never ever felt like he was ‘acting ‘At his best when playing thoughtful, emotionally detached men. 3 Days of the Condor is one of my faves. We were lucky to have him. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) March 9, 2020

Jonathan Ross described von Sydow as “consistently brilliant”.

Advertising

He added: “Never ever felt like he was ‘acting’. At his best when playing thoughtful, emotionally detached men. 3 Days of the Condor is one of my faves. We were lucky to have him.”

This was the first Max Von Sydow film I ever saw. Being a kid, I just assumed he was a famous Canadian comedian. Turns out he was a lot more! https://t.co/JHextSeYEe — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) March 9, 2020

US comedian Seth Meyers recalled his first experience of the actor.

He said: “This was the first Max Von Sydow film I ever saw. Being a kid, I just assumed he was a famous Canadian comedian. Turns out he was a lot more!”

Advertising

Saddened to hear of the passing of #MaxVonSydow. We worked together in the film, #Dune. He was very kind. A gentle giant with tremendous presence and power. pic.twitter.com/n5X8t0cP5I — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) March 9, 2020

Twin Peaks actor Kyle MacLachlan said: “Saddened to hear of the passing of #MaxVonSydow. We worked together in the film, #Dune. He was very kind. A gentle giant with tremendous presence and power.”

⬇️?@thistrain: R.I.P. Max Von Sydow…who dignified every film he ever worked in — Understated, Still, and as Present and True as the Sky.” — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 9, 2020

Actor John Cusack said: “R.I.P. Max Von Sydow… who dignified every film he ever worked in — Understated, Still, and as Present and True as the Sky.”

Von Sydow, who was born in Sweden and held French citizenship, had a varied career that spanned more than six decades and saw him appear in over 100 films and TV series.

He was known for his many collaborations with Swedish film-maker Ingmar Bergman.