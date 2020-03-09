Lady Gaga’s foundation releasing book celebrating ‘acts of bravery and kindness’

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation (BTWF) is releasing a book of inspiring stories by young people around the world.

Channel Kindness will contain first-person accounts of “everyday acts of bravery and kindness” as well as “personal notes of empowerment” from Lady Gaga herself.

It will be published in the US and UK on September 22 2020 through the Macmillan imprint Feiwel and Friends.

From the beginning, @momgerm and I wanted @btwfoundation & @channelkindness to be powered by the perspectives and experiences of young people. I can’t wait for you to read the powerful stories from amazing young people in #ChannelKindness. ? Preorder now: https://t.co/ih5AouZXQ9 pic.twitter.com/VSdihxz1kX — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 9, 2020

The pop superstar co-founded BTWF with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, in 2012 with the aim of supporting the wellness of young people.

Lady Gaga said: “Channel Kindness is an embodiment of the everyday acts of kindness that uplift communities and instil a sense of hope in each of us. If it inspires one act of kindness, then we’ve accomplished our mission.

“We can’t do it alone, and here is a book that shows we aren’t.”

Germanotta, the foundation’s president, said: “My daughter and I believe in the power of kindness to transform our world and the potential of young people to lead that change.

“That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about Channel Kindness and the opportunity to share these stories from youth from around the world who remind us that acts of kindness – small and large – are shaping their communities in meaningful ways every day.”

Jean Feiwel, publisher of Feiwel and Friends, said: “We are excited and proud to be working with Born This Way Foundation and Lady Gaga.

“Channel Kindness is more than a book, it is a gift. It is an anthem. It is an embrace.”

The book announcement follows the release of Stupid Love, the first single from her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Chromatica.

The US pop star’s new album, her first in nearly four years, will be available from April 10 on CD, vinyl and cassette, as well as online platforms.