Inside No. 9 creators ‘delighted and exhausted’ as show confirmed to return

Dark comedy series Inside No. 9 is to return for another two series.

Series six and seven of the anthology programme have been commissioned, with “more fantastically twisted tales from the brilliant minds of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith” to come, BBC Two said.

The critically-acclaimed programme tells the stories of peculiar goings-on behind doors marked with the number nine, and it introduces a new set of characters and an original story with each episode.

More than 30 episodes of Inside No. 9 have aired since it debuted in 2014, including a live broadcast.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in Inside No. 9 (BBC/Sophie Mutevelian/PA)

Show creators and stars Shearsmith and Pemberton said: “Little did we know when we started Inside No. 9 in 2014 that we would end up with as many episodes of it as Countryfile.

“We are delighted and exhausted in equal measure at the prospect of two more series-worth of tall tales and fearsome fables. However, we will endeavour to showcase the very best of what the BBC can do in every genre with 30 minutes of story-telling and some half-decent wigs.

“We might even try a Countryfile episode, no-one would expect that…”

Shane Allen, controller, BBC Comedy commissioning, said: “With over 30 distinctive and dazzling shows to date, their ability to master and nail every genre of story-telling with brevity, invention and flair is unparalleled.

“Oscars have been won for less than Reece and Steve manage to conjure up with each original concept for every single show. Quite simply, they have the most fertile minds in British comedy and God knows what magic the next series will bring.”

The sixth and seventh series will continue in the show’s anthology format with six new 30-minute episodes, each set in a different location.

Series five of Inside No. 9, which ends on Monday night, has seen cameos from actors such as Jenna Coleman, David Morrissey, Ralf Little, Fionn Whitehead, Maxine Peake and Phil Davis.

The programme has won a host of awards over the years, including a TV Bafta for Pemberton and a Royal Television Society Programme award for both Pemberton and Shearsmith.