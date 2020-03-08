The Beckhams party with Stormzy at Brooklyn’s lavish 21st birthday bash

Victoria and David Beckham and their children partied the night away at a lavish birthday celebration for their eldest son Brooklyn.

The famous family were joined by the likes of Stormzy and Spice Girls stars Emma Bunton and Geri Horner at the party, which went on until 6am.

Victoria shared pictures on Instagram of herself and David hugging on the dancefloor in the throes of the party.

She wrote: “Dancing till 6am! Kisses and happy 21st birthday @brooklynbeckham X.

“I love u so much @davidbeckham x.”

She also shared posts on her Instagram Stories showing the bash in full swing, including a video of daughter Harper, eight, dancing with grime star Stormzy.

Harper Beckham dancing with Stormzy (Victoria Beckham/Instagram/PA)

There were also pictures from Victoria of herself with her former Spice Girls co-stars Bunton and Horner.

David posted clips of the rapper performing for the guests at the party, which was reportedly held in a marquee in the garden of their Cotswolds home.

During the night, Brooklyn shared a snap of special cocktails with ice in the shape of his initials, BB, floating in it, showing the attention to detail that went into the event.

Victoria and David Beckham partying with Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Emma’s partner Jade Jones (Victoria Beckham/Instagram/PA)

The budding photographer later took to Instagram to thank his parents for putting on the spectacular soiree.

He shared a selection of images from the night, including pictures of himself with brothers Romeo and Cruz and his girlfriend, US actress Nicola Peltz, and a snap of himself in front of an ice sculpture.

He also posted a snap of himself with Stormzy’s arm around him.

“Thank you mum and dad for throwing such an amazing party last night,” he wrote.

“to all my friends thank you for being part of a night I will never forget.”

Brooklyn turned 21 on Wednesday.