Joe Swash, Perri Kiely and Libby Clegg face off in Dancing On Ice final

Joe Swash, Perri Kiely and Libby Clegg will go head-to-head in the final of Dancing On Ice today.

TV presenter and actor Swash is battling an injury after his ear was caught by his partner Alex Murphy’s skate as they rehearsed a roly poly move on the ice earlier this week.

However, he will still compete against Diversity dancer Kiely and Paralympian Clegg.

Someone's going to claim that trophy tomorrow night. Looks like our finalists have been practising… ??? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/yP4TLSYdIg — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 7, 2020

Magician Ben Hanlin narrowly missed a place in the final after he and professional partner Carlotta Edwards lost a skate-off against Clegg and Mark Hanretty in the semi-final.

Swash has said the large bandage he has to wear after injuring his ear has been a source of amusement for his friends, family and colleagues.

His ear swelled up and needed to be drained at hospital, and he must now wear the bandage around his head until the final.

Advertising

Speaking ahead of the competition, Swash said: “I’ve knocked the ear and it’s like a cauliflower ear, it just got swollen and they had to drain it and cut it a little bit.

“But the bad thing is I’ve got to keep (the bandage) on until Sunday. I’m going to have to take it off for the show, but I’ve got to keep it on all week.

“I did say to them, ‘Is it not a little bit overkill?’ And they were like, ‘No, it’s the only way we can bandage an ear’.”

He joked: “I’d have loved to have had a bit of sympathy from people.

Advertising

“I phoned up Alex and Dan Whiston (Dancing On Ice’s associate creative director) and they just laughed at me.

“My mum phoned me and made me go round the house just so she could see it and have a laugh.

“Then Stacey phoned me going, ‘Where are you?’ and then she did a whole build-up (on Instagram) saying, ‘I don’t know where Joe is’.

“And then I turned up and she had the camera straight in my face!”

Kiely has said he hopes he will be able to pull off a daring move in one of his routines in the final showdown.

The 24-year-old dancer said it is the most dangerous thing he has done, and added: “I don’t want to say what it is, but it’s something I’ve wanted to do from the very beginning.

“I knew I wouldn’t be able to put it in if I didn’t get far in the competition, because it needed lots of work.”

His skating partner Vanessa Bauer said: “I think it’s the most dangerous move on Dancing On Ice ever. It’s going to get into Dancing On Ice history.”

The Dancing On Ice final airs at 6pm on Sunday on ITV.