Ashley Graham shares picture of herself in labour on International Women’s Day

Ashley Graham shared a picture of herself during her labour to mark International Women’s Day.

The US model, who gave birth to her first child in January, called it her “greatest strength” as she managed to reduce comedian and actress Amy Schumer to tears with the powerful post.

Graham posted a shot of her pained face in the throes of labour for her 10.6 million Instagram followers to see.

She wrote: “This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved.

“On this International Women’s Day understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness.

“Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s all celebrate our, and each other’s strengths today.”

Trainwreck star Schumer wrote in the comments: “This pic made me cry.”

Supermodel Christy Turlington said “Love this so much”, while fellow model Helena Christensen wrote: “Such powers we possess such strength.”

Graham and husband Justin Ervin welcomed son Isaac on January 18.

Since having a baby, the catwalk star and body confidence activist has impressed her followers by posting about her first steps as a new mother.

She has shared a picture of the stretchmarks she grew while pregnant with Isaac, and she also revealed that she had to change Isaac’s nappy while out shopping “with no restroom in sight”.

Graham, 32, was seen crouching down in the aisle of a store as she changed her baby’s nappy.