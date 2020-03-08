Aisling Bea, Daisy Cooper and Barbara Broccoli to offer tips to female creatives

Aisling Bea, Daisy Cooper and Barbara Broccoli are among the figures in the entertainment industry who will offer tips and guidance to aspiring female creatives.

Bafta Connects will connect 19 up-and-comers hoping to build a career in film, games or television with leading women in those fields.

Other women on-hand to offer their help include Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell, Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn, and 1917 producer Pippa Harris – as well as director Delyth Thomas, producer Elizabeth Karlsen and composer Nainita Desai.

Sandy Powell (Ian West/PA)

James Bond producer Broccoli, This Country star and writer Cooper and writer and actor Bea will also offer up assistance.

Amanda Berry, chief executive of Bafta, said: “We’re delighted to be facilitating these connections between brilliant women with amazing careers and aspiring women from across the UK who are looking to build a career within film, games or television.

“Bafta works year-round to support emerging talent from all backgrounds, and I can’t wait to see the wonderful pairings and inspiring conversations that come out of this opportunity.”

Successful entrants will be matched to the leading women by Bafta, and have the chance to speak to them over either a phone call or a face-to-face meeting, where they can gain industry insight and advice to further their careers.

Those wishing to take part can visit bafta.org/bafta-connects and submit a short video explaining what they love about film, games or television and what is their ideal role in the industry and why.

Applications are now open and will close on March 23 at 10am.