Orlando Bloom shares sweet photo of ‘blooming’ pregnant fiance Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom has shared a new photo of his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry.

The British actor shared a picture of the singer at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, and wrote: “My babies blooming.”

Perry can be seen showing off her baby bump in a figure-hugging multi-coloured dress.

The chart-topping singer, 35, used the music video for her latest song Never Worn White to reveal she and Bloom were expecting their first child together.

They have been dating for more than four years.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff, she previously said it was not an “accident”.

She added: “I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I’ve been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I’ve lived thus far, and I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this.

“And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that’s kind of how it happens, you know?”

Perry is also working on a new album and said she has no plans of putting her career on hold to be a mother.

She said: “I’m sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I’m joining the force of working moms out there.

“And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.”