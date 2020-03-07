Michael & Jowita triumph in The Greatest Dancer final

Latin and ballroom duo Michael and Jovita have been named winners of The Greatest Dancer.

They triumphed over Scottish dance troupe Dancepoint, young duo Lily & Joseph and contemporary dancer Harrison.

The duo, who are also a real-life couple, will perform at Strictly Come Dancing later this year and win a £50,000 prize.

Their victory marks a second consecutive victory for their dance captain Mabuse, who also mentored last year’s winner Ellie Ferguson.

Jovita said: “I don’t know what to say, thank you Michael for lifting me every day, for 12 hours a day.”

Mabuse added: “I’m so proud of you two, that £50,000 is going to pay back the life they have given up for this show.”

The final saw all four dance captains, Mabuse, Matthew Morrison, Cheryl and Todrick Hall, take to the stage with their acts to perform a special routine.

Dancepoint performed a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party themed dance, with Hall joining them as the Mad Hatter to perform to his own song Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels.

First stop: wonderland! Dancepoint and @Todrick are putting on a tea party you won't want to miss ⏰ ? #GreatestDancer pic.twitter.com/n3F82ulNed — The Greatest Dancer (@GreatDancerTV) March 7, 2020

Cheryl joined Lily & Joseph to perform a dream-like routine to Pure Imagination from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Michael and Jowita were joined by Mabuse to perform an energetic and lift-filled routine to Ballroom Blitz by Sweet, while Morrison joined Harrison to perform a Broadway-inspired number to the Robbie Williams and Michael Buble song Soda Pop.

Unfortunately, it's time to say goodbye to Dancepoint. You have all been AMAZING ❤️#GreatestDancer pic.twitter.com/C6UzFXGaA1 — The Greatest Dancer (@GreatDancerTV) March 7, 2020

Dancepoint were eliminated halfway through the final, before Lily & Joseph, Harrison and Michael & Jowita went head-to-head to perform their favourite routine from the series.

The winning duo reprised their Monte Carlo routine as their final performance of the series.

.@JowitaMichael are taking us on a return trip to Monte Carlo and getting this Final party started! pic.twitter.com/3smdjpNuuc — The Greatest Dancer (@GreatDancerTV) March 7, 2020

The second series of the show was the first for new captain Hall, who first found fame on American Idol.

The first series of the show featured only three dance captains.