EastEnders fans bid farewell to Bex Fowler after she bows out of the show

EastEnders fans have bid farewell to Bex Fowler after she left Walford for pastures new.

The character headed off travelling, leaving behind her parents Sonia and Martin Fowler.

In scenes that aired on Friday night, Bex, who is played by actress Jasmine Armfield, was seen bidding her parents an emotional goodbye at the Tube station as she headed off on her adventure carrying a large rucksack.

One fan tweeted: “I ain’t always been the biggest Bex fan, but she’s provided some memorable moments.

“I really wish Jasmine Armfield all the best with what she goes onto in the future!”

“Goodbye Bex, have fun travelling I will miss you weirdly. See you soon #EastEnders,” wrote another.

Give Bex her wings and let her fly, Sonia. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/S5xfpysdQo — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) March 6, 2020

Another fan joked that she would not be able to go travelling because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Do you not watch the news in Walford?” she wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Bye, Bex. Don’t get coronavirus on your travels.”