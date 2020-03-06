Susan Boyle recreates BGT debut with surprise outfit change

Susan Boyle donned the eye-catching dress she wore during her Britain’s Got Talent audition as she returned to the stage where her journey to fame began.

The Scottish singer performed at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Wednesday as part of her Ten tour, celebrating a decade since she appeared on the ITV show.

The 58-year-old’s performance recreated her 2009 debut, where she wowed judges Simon Cowell, Piers Morgan and Amanda Holden with a rendition of I Dreamed A Dream from the musical Les Miserables.

“Deja Vu?” a post on her official Instagram account said.

“11 years after her @bgt audition, Susan returned to the SEC Armadillo stage and donned the very dress she wore for that audition!

“Back for one night only, Susan surprised the audience with a quick change before her signature song, I Dreamed A Dream & of course it came with the Susan wiggle!”

Boyle released her latest album – also entitled Ten – last year.