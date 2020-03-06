Sheridan Smith announces TV ‘match made in heaven’ with dog-styling show

BBC One has announced a dog-styling show hosted by Sheridan Smith.

While homes, gardens and fashion have been staples for TV makeovers over the years, the new series turns its attention to dog grooming.

Hopefuls will compete to be crowned the UK’s top dog stylist on the programme, Pooch Perfect.

Bafta and Olivier-winning actress Smith, 38, who owns six dogs and regularly posts snaps of her pets on Instagram, said she could not resist signing up for the primetime series.

“To combine my love of dogs with a brand-new job presenting for the BBC was a match made in heaven,” she said.

“Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs, are very special to me.

“I live at home with six dogs, so presenting a show dedicated to our four-legged best friends didn’t take much consideration.

“I’m used to being on set with lots of actors… this time I can’t wait to hang out all day with dozens of dogs. For me, it is literally the dream job,” Smith, who is pregnant with her first child, said.

Ten pairs of professional dog stylists will be asked to undertake “epic transformations of beloved pets” in themed challenges.

The teams will reveal their creations on The Dogwalk, where the judges will deliberate over the week’s canine contenders and their owners are given the chance to see their newly transformed dogs for the first time.

The dogs will have their “every need” catered for in the show’s specially built Pooch Palace.

Programme-makers say the show will feature information for dog lovers and owners, including “top tips on responsible ownership, fun facts about dog breeds and a guide to at-home pooch pampering techniques.”

An Australian version of the show is hosted by comedy star Rebel Wilson.

BBC entertainment controller Kate Phillips said: “I love this show, it celebrates so much creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, always mindful of the fact one false snip could cost someone the competition.”

A broadcast date is yet to be announced.