Royal Opera House and Placido Domingo agree he will not star in Don Carlo

Placido Domingo will no longer star in upcoming performances of Don Carlo at the Royal Opera House amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer and conductor.

A spokeswoman for the opera house said they had “mutually decided” with the Spaniard to cancel his July performances.

He had been under investigation by the American Guild Of Musical Artists, which has previously said it has “substantiated sexual harassment allegations against Mr Domingo”.

Domingo has also previously had performances cancelled in cities including Tokyo, Madrid and San Francisco.

Last week, the singer apologised “to any colleague who I have made to feel uncomfortable or hurt in any manner by anything I have said or done”, adding: “But I know what I have done and I deny it again.”

The Royal Opera House announced the decision on Friday (Nick Ansell/PA)

The opera house spokeswoman added that they are “sympathetic of his reasons for stepping down” and “have received no claims of misconduct against” him.

The Royal Opera House said it would be announcing a replacement for the singer in due course.

Advertising

The spokeswoman said: “The Royal Opera House and maestro Placido Domingo have mutually decided that he will withdraw from the Royal Opera House’s upcoming performances of Don Carlo in July 2020.

“We would like to confirm that we have received no claims of misconduct against maestro Domingo during his time at the Royal Opera House and are sympathetic of his reasons for stepping down.

“Placido is an outstanding singer and artist and we are hugely grateful for his support and commitment over many decades.

“We will announce the casting for his role in Don Carlo in due course.”

Domingo has won 12 Grammy Awards and two Emmys for his music, and in addition to his singing has conducted more than 500 opera performances, according to his website.

His publicist declined to comment.