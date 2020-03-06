Menu

Pregnant Towie star Danielle Armstrong announces she is engaged

Published:

Armstrong said she feels like ‘the luckiest girl in the world’.

Danielle Armstrong

The Only Way Is Essex star Danielle Armstrong has announced she is engaged.

Armstrong, who is pregnant, shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures from a Dubai holiday with boyfriend Tommy Edney.

Alongside snaps of the couple on a boat showing her diamond ring, she wrote: “Feel Like The Luckiest Girl In The World Right Now… I SAID YES.”

On her Instagram Story, Armstrong, 31, told fans: “So, I said yes! You done very well. I actually felt sick. It’s not even the boat! Are you excited to marry me?”

Mr Edney replied: “I pulled it out of the bag didn’t I? Mrs Edney to be!”

Armstrong’s Towie co-stars were among those congratulating the couple.

Kate Ferdinand, who found fame on the show, wrote: “Ah amazing news. Very happy for u! Congratulations to u both.”

Jess Wright commented: “Awwwww dan woooooooo!!!!!!!! I’m soooo happy for you!!!!!!!”

And former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison said: “OH MY GOD!!!! Congratulations missus!!!! So pleased for you.”

Armstrong and Mr Edney are expecting a daughter. In September, Armstrong said she had found love with her “friend of 22 years”.

She tweeted: “Life has a funny way of working out just when I decided to give up on love my friend of 22 years swept me off my feet.”







