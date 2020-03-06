Maya Jama explains how she deals with online abuse

Maya Jama has said she combats online abuse by going on holiday and switching her phone off to escape “the echo of the online stuff”.

The radio presenter and DJ, 25, opened up about the abuse she receives online during a panel on mental health in London.

Jama said social media meant everything people do is “under a massive microscope” and that often it could become “super overwhelming”.

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

She told the Annie Mac Presents London Conference on Friday: “I always say that social media is a gift and a curse because I wouldn’t have half of my jobs if it wasn’t for social media.

“But then everything you do is under a massive microscope. It’s not natural to hear so many other people’s opinions about yourself. That is not normal.

“It is like walking down the road and hearing what everybody has to say about you as you are passing them. Obviously, not everything is going to be nice.

“You can wake up in the morning feeling like ‘Woohoo, great day’ and then open an app and someone is like ‘Bitch, I hate you’ and you are like ‘Oh, OK, alright, good’.”

Jama, who was previously in a relationship with Stormzy, said that for people of her generation social media was simply “part of life”.

Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

She said: “It is intense sometimes and I am from the generation who have grown up with it.

“So I have been an idiot on social media, I have used it to my benefit sometimes, I have gone through all the motions of loving it and hating it and ‘Why do I even have to be on this?’

“But it’s part of life now. It’s one of those things. You do have to try and take some things with a pinch of salt and have little mini-breaks, that’s something I do.

“I have this thing – I make a joke out of it – when things get super overwhelming and things are too much, I just run away a little bit.

“I go on holiday or go somewhere and turn my phone off, be with real people and be in a normal zone without the echo of the online stuff.

“It’s weird. It’s hard to master everything because nobody has got the answer. You can turn your phone off and put it away but if you want a job that is in telly or radio, it is your job.”

She appeared on a panel titled A Call To Action: Taking Responsibility For Mental Health In The Music Industry, which also featured Ellie Goulding and Rizzle Kicks rapper Jordan Stephens.