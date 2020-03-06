Lady Gaga’s comeback single scores highest new entry in UK charts

Lady Gaga’s comeback single Stupid Love has shot into the UK charts as the highest ranked new entry.

The US singer, who last released an album in 2016, came in at number five in the singles chart.

It is the 13th time Gaga has scored a top 10 single in the UK.

Lady Gaga will release Chromatica next month (Matt Crossick/PA)

Her forthcoming record, which is titled Chromatica and will be her sixth album, is expected to be released next month.

Gaga’s single finished behind Blinding Lights by Canadian singer The Weeknd, which claimed the top spot for the fourth week in a row.

The track received 64,000 chart sales and seven million streams.

Roses by Saint Jhn came in second, The Box by Roddy Ricch was third and Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme No Time To Die came fourth.

Billie Eilish’s track was fourth in the singles chart (Ian West/PA)

Mabel’s new single Boyfriend debuted in 28th place in the Official Charts Company rankings.

In the album chart, Glaswegian singer Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent returned to number one.

It is the ninth week the record has been at the summit of the chart and it received almost double the amount of streams as its nearest rival, Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

BTS’ Map Of The Soul: 7 came third, Harry Styles’ Fine Line was fourth while Stormzy’s album Heavy Is The Head ranked fifth.