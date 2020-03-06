Kiesza continues musical comeback after car accident

Kiesza has continued her musical comeback with the release of a new single, more than two years after being involved in a car crash that halted her career.

The Canadian electro-pop star has also confirmed that her long awaited second album will be released this spring.

It follows her 2014 major label debut album Sound Of A Woman, which included her chart-topping breakout single Hideaway and top five hit Giant In My Heart.

Her new single All Of The Feelings, released on Friday, is the second from the new LP, following the single When Boys Cry earlier this year.

The new music comes after Kiesza, 32, was involved in a car crash while in an Uber in Toronto in 2017.

A taxi collided with the side of the vehicle she was in and the accident left the musician with a traumatic brain injury and requiring months of recovery.

Following the long healing process, Kiesza said she was excited to finally make a comeback.

She told the PA news agency: “I’m just really at a point where I really want to put out high-energy, positive music, because I went through such a dark time in my life with the car crash and everything.”

Described as a “bubbly, high-energy” track, All Of The Feelings is accompanied by a new music video, shot entirely on an iPhone.

Kiesza in the new music video for All Of The Feelings (Zebra Spirit Tribe/PA)

It sees the star, real name Kiesa Rae Ellestad, dancing in a limousine along with Instagram-based performance artist Kirby Jenner and rapper Charle$.

The song and forthcoming album are being released through Kiesza’s independent collective Zebra Spirit Tribe, a record label she set up after leaving her former label.

She said she was “definitely worried” about returning to music given how long she had been away from the spotlight following the car accident.

“One of the biggest changes that I had to make was the fact I couldn’t work,” she said.

“I had to basically sit there, lie in bed and do nothing. It drove me almost to the point of insanity at one point, and I realised I had no control over what was going on.

“Healing is something that you have to basically surrender yourself to the healing and go with it, and me being frustrated, me being stressed about it and worrying was actually slowing the process down and the moment I started to realise that, I realised I had no choice and I had to be OK with where I was.

“At the time I felt like I would never get back, and so I had to mentally consider that and think about my options … it was a really hard thing to have to think about.”

She added: “Then, when I started healing faster it kind of took over exponentially.

“It was really slow and then it started going faster, so suddenly I realised I actually might be able to come back to what I thought I’d lost.

“And then I had to deal with the fact that I’d already sort of got used to the idea that I wouldn’t be back doing music again, so a lot of coming back came with fear, and wondering if I could do it and wondering if I would crash.

“I had to just face all of that.”