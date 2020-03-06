Katy Perry says her pregnancy was not an ‘accident’

Katy Perry has opened up on her pregnancy and said she and Orlando Bloom planned to have a baby.

The chart-topping singer, 35, used the music video for her latest song to reveal she and fiance Bloom were expecting their first child together.

They have been dating for more than four years.

Perry has now said she and the British actor, 43, had been planning to start a family.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff, she said it was not an “accident”.

She added: “I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I’ve been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I’ve lived thus far, and I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this.

“And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that’s kind of how it happens, you know?”

Advertising

Roar singer Perry also revealed her mother, Mary, ruined her plans to reveal the pregnancy to her parents.

The US pop star printed the news on a wine label she was bringing to dinner as a present, but her mother inspected the bottle beforehand.

“She just came over and was looking at my wine, which she never does, and she’s like, ‘What is this?!'” Perry said.

“And that’s how it happened. And I was like, ‘Well, you ruined the surprise,’ but I guess moms have intuition unlike any other right?”

Advertising

Perry is also working on a new album and said she has no plans of putting her career on hold to be a mother.

She said: “I’m sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I’m joining the force of working moms out there.

“And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.”