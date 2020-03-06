Gary Lineker and Nicola Adams join plane-pull record attempt for Sport Relief

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Joe Wicks are among the stars who have broken a Guinness World Record by pulling a plane more than 100 metres.

They were joined by Olympians Nicola Adams and Iwan Thomas and Paralympian Alfie Hewett to break the record for Sport Relief.

The stars led a 60-strong team to pull a A350 more than 100 metres (Steve Parsons/PA)

They led a 60-strong team to pull British Airways’ new A350, which weighs 183 tonnes, more than 100 metres to beat the current record of 180 tonnes.

The record attempt is one of a raft of events famous faces are taking part in to raise funds for Sport Relief.

The team after taking part in the attempt (Steve Parsons/PA)

Rock band Kasabian are offering tickets to a sold-out UK gig to raise money for the cause.

They are giving fans the chance to win tickets to their Solstice II gig, their only UK show of 2020, as well as a pair of backstage passes and the chance to meet the band in their hometown of Leicester.

Guitarist Serge Pizzorno said: “We’ve promised our fans the biggest party of 2020 and Solstice II will be exactly that.

“We’re so excited to offer Sport Relief two tickets to our sold-out gig with special guests Sam Fender, Inhaler and Easy Life.

“Sport has always been a massive part of my life as a player and a fan, so working with Sport Relief, to promote sport and raise money for those in the UK and around the world who need it most, is a genuine honour.”

The tickets are part of the Sport Relief prize-a-thon, which costs £10 per entry and all money raised from the prize draws will help tackle issues such as domestic abuse, mental health stigma, homelessness and child poverty, both in the UK and around the world.

To enter the prize draws, visit prizeathon.comicrelief.com. Entries close on April 12.