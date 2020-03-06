Coronation Street cast member self-isolates as coronavirus precaution

A Coronation Street cast member is self-isolating as a precaution over coronavirus.

There has been no disruption to the filming schedule of the ITV soap.

A spokeswoman said: “The cast member concerned took the decision to self-isolate as a precaution.

TONIGHT at 7.30PM – HOUR-LONG EPISODE Roy reluctantly agrees to take Nina bat watching with him. Will they discover they have more in common than they first thought?#Corrie | @itv | @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/icFNBYrEVO — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) March 6, 2020

“They haven’t been in to work and they are showing no symptoms.

“There has been no disruption to filming.”

It comes after the release of the new James Bond film was delayed due to the outbreak.

No Time To Die has been rescheduled from April to November as cinemas across Asia have closed.

Some film industry analysts have reportedly estimated the outbreak could wipe five billion US dollars (£3.9 billion) off the global box office.

BTS and Stormzy postponed shows in Asia because of the illness.