Cheryl: The Greatest Dancer reminds me of my time as young ballerina

Cheryl has said mentoring duo Lily and Joseph on The Greatest Dancer has reminded her of her own experience as a young ballerina.

The Girls Aloud singer, who joined the Royal Ballet’s summer school at the age of nine, said that has informed how she has mentored her act.

Joseph, eight, and Lily, 11, earned their place in the final of the competition with a nostalgic routine to Coldplay’s Sky Full Of Stars in the semi-final on Saturday.

They will compete against, Harrison, Jowita and Michael and Dancepoint.

However, Cheryl said she does not think being so young gives the duo an advantage, telling the PA news agency: “I don’t because they have got the least experience out of everyone.

“They are the least experienced, people think they are cute, maybe that is an advantage, we like that.

“And they are, which is fair, but they are also excellent dancers and when you look around they are the least experienced in life, in the dance world, and everything else really, so I think to be in the final with their competition is just an incredible achievement.”

She added she believes her own experience has helped her advise the pair, saying: “I do because I can help guide them and I remember.

“Because I’ve been able to watch this competition through their eyes it reminds me of how I felt and how passionate I was when I was their age.

And it’s not the same as some other shows I’ve participated in where you’re giving them a career, you’re just exposing them so that opportunities can come to them, which is brilliant for them at this age, I think.

“It’s amazing, they could get some really great West End shows, you just never know.”

Asked if they would like to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, Lily said: “I absolutely love Strictly Come Dancing, it’s the best thing.”

Cheryl added: “I can’t imagine anything cuter than these two dancing on Strictly”, continuing that she would join them on the dancefloor “if I was required”.

Lily said it feels “amazing” to make it to the final, adding: “It’s like a dream come true.

“On the first audition we didn’t think the doors were going to open let alone the final.

“We just hoped we would get anywhere, that was a dream from the beginning.”

The final of The Greatest Dancer is on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.