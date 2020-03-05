The Batman director gives fans first glimpse at new Batmobile

The Batman director has unveiled the Dark Knight’s gritty new Batmobile.

Matt Reeves continued to tease details of the upcoming superhero film on Twitter, posting shadowy pictures of the Caped Crusader’s latest set of wheels.

Robert Pattinson’s Batman will ride around in what looks to be a lightly modified version of a standard muscle car, complete with an exposed rear engine and flared wheel arches.

The car’s relatively understated look appears to confirm Reeves’s film will present a grounded take on the superhero.

And it marks a significant departure from previous iterations of the Batmobile.

In Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, Christian Bale drove an adapted military vehicle more akin to a tank than a car.

Joel Schumacher’s two Batman films – 1995’s Batman Forever and 1997 infamous Batman & Robin – opted for a more comic book-influenced look.

Filming for The Batman – also starring Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell – started in Glasgow last month.

Fans have already been given a glimpse at Pattinson’s new suit, a sleek and angular outfit complete with what appears to be a bat insignia made of a broken gun in the chest plate.

The Batman is set for release in June 2021.