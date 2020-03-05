Singer Michael Kiwanuka postpones March UK tour dates

Michael Kiwanuka has postponed the remaining March dates of his UK tour due to illness.

The singer-songwriter announced on his Twitter account that he has been diagnosed with acute viral laryngitis.

Michael Kiwanuka has postponed the remaining March dates of his UK tour (Ian West/PA)

His Thursday night performance at O2’s Brixton Academy, as well as a scheduled performance at the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival on Friday, are among the delayed performances.

Sharing a handwritten message with fans on Twitter, he said: “I’m so sad as this tour was a dream come true to me. Your support for this music has been so much that all I wanted to do was give the best shows I possibly could. Please stay tuned as I work out the best way to reschedule to get these shows done when I’m fit and healthy.”

1/2: Following medical advice, Michael Kiwanuka has today been diagnosed with acute viral Laryngitis, forcing the unfortunate postponement of the remaining dates on his March UK tour, including this evening’s show at Brixton Academy…[cont] pic.twitter.com/GMMXc4tWp6 — Michael Kiwanuka (@michaelkiwanuka) March 5, 2020

Alongside his handwritten note posted on Twitter, further messages said: “Following medical advice, Michael Kiwanuka has today been diagnosed with acute viral laryngitis, forcing the unfortunate postponement of the remaining dates on his March UK tour, including this evening’s show at Brixton Academy…”.

2/2: Michael’s appearance at the @BBC6Music Festival London on Friday has now sadly been cancelled. The team will make a further announcement in the days ahead. All original tickets for UK tour shows will remain valid for rescheduled shows. MKHQ pic.twitter.com/HZn3aXsgGX — Michael Kiwanuka (@michaelkiwanuka) March 5, 2020

A second tweet read: “Michael’s appearance at the @BBC6Music Festival London on Friday has now sadly been cancelled. The team will make a further announcement in the days ahead. All original tickets for UK tour shows will remain valid for rescheduled shows.”

Everyone at 6 Music wishes him a swift recovery. More information about Friday night’s amended line-up will follow. https://t.co/xWKTts5lit pic.twitter.com/Jr36RUqEkw — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) March 5, 2020

A message from the BBC 6 Music Festival twitter account added: “Everyone at 6 Music wishes him a swift recovery.”

His tour is due to continue in May with the first date listed being a performance on May 8 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Kiwanuka’s second album, 2016’s Love & Hate, topped the UK album chart and prior to that he was the BBC Sound of 2012 winner.

He has been nominated for the Mercury Prize and his third album, Kiwanuka – released last year, was nominated at the 2020 Brit Awards in the album of the year category.