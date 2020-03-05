Ollie Locke and Binky Felstead set for Made In Chelsea return

Binky Felstead and Ollie Locke are set to return to Made In Chelsea.

The original cast members will re-join the line-up for the 19th series of the E4 reality show in time to follow preparations for Locke’s wedding to his fiance Gareth Locke, who will also feature in the show.

Felstead will return to the show along with her mother, Janey.

They will return alongside regular cast members Jamie Laing, Olivia Bentley, Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott, Alex Mytton, Sophie “Habbs” Habboo, Miles Nazaire, Mark Francis Vandelli, Sophie Hermann, Harry Barron, Melissa Tattam, Fredrick Ferrier, Freddie Barrington-Brown, Verity Bowditch, Emily Blackwell, Amelia Mist, Rosi Mai, Tristan Phipps, Reza Amira-Garroussi and Harvey Armstrong.

Louise Thompson and her fiance Ryan Libbey will also feature.

Locke said: “I couldn’t be happier to be back home in Chelsea and it’s even more special to be alongside my Binky.

Advertising

“It’s the start of a new adventure as Gareth and I plan our wedding and I’m so excited everyone has the opportunity to watch the process. I can’t wait to see where this year takes us!”

Felstead, who is now mother to two-year-old daughter India, said: “I’m so excited to be back with my Made In Chelsea family. It feels like I’ve come home!

“To be coming back with my best friend, Ollie, and his fiance, Gareth, as we navigate the next stage of our lives is so exciting and I can’t wait for everyone to watch what we get up to this year.”

Made In Chelsea returns to E4 later this month