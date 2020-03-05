Love Is Blind reunion reveals surprising news about one couple

The cast members of Love Is Blind have reunited more than a year after they finished filming the reality show and revealed one couple that did not get married has got back together.

The final episode of the Netflix reality show saw two couples tie the knot, after getting engaged without ever seeing each other, while Giannina Gibelli was left devastated after Damian Powers said he could not marry her.

However, they have now revealed they are dating again.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers on their wedding day (Netflix)

Gibelli said on the reunion show on the Netflix YouTube channel: “We are so together, every single day waking up next to each other and going to the gym together, I don’t want to lose this, I just don’t and I didn’t.”

Discussing the moment Powers said ‘I don’t’ at the altar, Gibelli said: “Looking back, I respect his decision.

“Where we are now, it’s so right for us, where we can just date and he has his own place and I have my own place and we are getting to know each other at our own pace and it’s so refreshing.

“It hurt so much but it’s all about what can I do with that and what can I learn from that.”

Powers addressed his decision to say no to his fiancee at the altar, saying he has no regrets.

He added: “It was definitely a strong love from the beginning, we pushed through a lot of challenges, but I wanted it every day from the day I told her I loved her in the pods but she was in and out of it so much.

“Me and her had talked and said no matter what happens, we leave this together.

“When we got to the day of the wedding and she said ‘I do’, I didn’t expect that.

“I thought she was going to be the one that said ‘I don’t’ and I would say ‘OK, I don’t either’ and we would walk away together.

“I wish I could take the pain away from her that day and the hurt and the embarrassment.

“To her family and her friends, I’m sorry that I ever put her through that, but that was the hardest decision I ever made in my life and I would stick by it again because of where we are now.”