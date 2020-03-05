Lady Gaga to bring Chromatica Ball to London for one-off show

Lady Gaga will bring her Chromatica Ball tour to the UK for a special one-off gig.

The pop superstar will perform six shows worldwide, beginning in Paris at the Stade de France on July 24.

She will take to the stage in London on July 30 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before performing in Boston, Toronto, Chicago and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tickets to the UK show go on sale on March 13 but fans can get priority access to tickets by pre-ordering Lady Gaga’s upcoming album from the official Lady Gaga Store by 5pm GMT on March 9 and presale will start at 9am on March 10.

Each ticket purchase will include a donation to the Born This Way Foundation, which was founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012, and is committed to supporting the wellness of young people.

The tour announcement follows the release of Stupid Love, the first single from her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Chromatica.

The US pop star’s new album, her first in nearly four years, will be available from April 10 on CD, vinyl and cassette, as well as online platforms.