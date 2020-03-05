Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has confirmed she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

The US singer, 35, revealed the news in the music video for her latest single, Never Worn White.

The romantic ballad appears to have been inspired by her relationship with British actor Bloom, 43, who she has reportedly been dating since 2016.

Perry, dressed in a white dress, sings “see us in 60 years with a full family tree”.

The video ends with a side-on shot of Perry cradling a baby bump.

Writing on Instagram, the pop star said: “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer.”

On a live video after the video was released, Perry also revealed she is ready to release a new album, saying: “Let’s call it a double-whammy”.

She added: “I am excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

California-born Perry got engaged to Pirates Of The Caribbean star Bloom on Valentine’s Day last year.

She was married to British TV presenter Russell Brand for two years from 2010. Perry wore a grey wedding dress for the ceremony.

Bloom was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr, and they share a son, Flynn.