Emily Atack says she would be ‘crying’ if she had a boyfriend at Global Awards

Emily Atack has said she would be “crying” if she had brought a boyfriend to the Global Awards because “there’s too many fit men here”.

The actress was at the ceremony to present the award for best podcast alongside singer Anne-Marie.

After presenting the award, Atack praised the male attendees of the ceremony.

She told the PA news agency: “I’m technically here on my own but who wants a boyfriend dragging them down in this kind of situation?

“There’s too many fit men here.

“Seriously, if I had a boyfriend right now I’d be crying.”

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant, 30, was not restricting her praise to the awards ceremony’s star-studded guest list, which featured the likes of presenter Roman Kemp, rapper Aitch, YouTube star KSI and band Stereophonics.

The former star of The Inbetweeners added: “Even the security who brought me in, I was like ‘oh hello’.”