Emily Atack says she would be ‘crying’ if she had a boyfriend at Global Awards
The actress was presenting an award at the ceremony.
Emily Atack has said she would be “crying” if she had brought a boyfriend to the Global Awards because “there’s too many fit men here”.
The actress was at the ceremony to present the award for best podcast alongside singer Anne-Marie.
After presenting the award, Atack praised the male attendees of the ceremony.
She told the PA news agency: “I’m technically here on my own but who wants a boyfriend dragging them down in this kind of situation?
“There’s too many fit men here.
“Seriously, if I had a boyfriend right now I’d be crying.”
The former I’m A Celebrity contestant, 30, was not restricting her praise to the awards ceremony’s star-studded guest list, which featured the likes of presenter Roman Kemp, rapper Aitch, YouTube star KSI and band Stereophonics.
The former star of The Inbetweeners added: “Even the security who brought me in, I was like ‘oh hello’.”
