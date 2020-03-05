Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran among big winners at the Global Awards

Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran were among the big winners at the Global Awards.

The ceremony featured performances from artists including singers Ellie Goulding and Tones And I, rapper Aitch and Welsh rockers Stereophonics.

Lewis Capaldi also enjoyed a successful night after winning the mass appeal and most played song awards.

Capaldi won two awards during the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Lipa was crowned best British act while Cabello won best female and Sheeran was named best male.

Aitch picked up a rising star award, and he told the PA news agency: “I’m happy, I’m grateful.

“We’re going all the way this year. I feel like last year was a demonstration of what I’m about and what is to come.”

Tones And I, who took home the best pop award, said it felt “really crazy” to pick up the award.

Advertising

Tones And I performed during the ceremony (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She told PA: “I can’t believe it. All the nominees are people that I looked up to so to be up there against them and win makes me really proud.

“The music that I’ve written, I’ve written all on my own so that makes me even prouder.”

She beat nominees Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Jax Jones and Shawn Mendes to the award.

Advertising

Styles won the best song gong (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Other winners included Harry Styles, who won the best song of 2019 award for Lights Up, and Stereophonics, who were crowned best indie act.

Stormzy was named best hip hop or R&B artist while cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who played at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, was named best classical artist.

Chris And Rosie Ramsey’s Sh***ed, Married, Annoyed won the best podcast gong.

The Global Awards, which are in their third year, were held at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.