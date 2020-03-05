Dixie Chicks announce first new album in 14 years

Country pop trio Dixie Chicks have announced their first new album in 14 years.

The group released fiery anthem Gaslighter, the lead single from the album of the same name, on Wednesday.

It is their first record since Taking The Long Way in 2006.

Gaslighter, co-written with and produced by Jack Antonoff, is inspired by divorce and documents a failing relationship.

Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines finalised her divorce from Hollywood actor Adrian Pasdar in December. The video features Maines seated with bandmates Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire stood either side of her.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Wednesday, the band revealed Gaslighter was the first song they wrote with Antonoff, a prolific producer known for working with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Troye Sivan.

“At the time, we thought we were gonna write with a bunch of different people and get different producers, and we wrote with him and we’re like, ‘he needs to produce it,’” Strayer said.

“This needs to be the sound for this album, because he blew us away. It was such a fun song to start with.”

Infamously, the Dixie Chicks’s career was almost derailed when they publicly denounced former US president George W Bush before the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Maines said they were “ashamed” of Mr Bush, leading to a boycott of their music.

Gaslighter will be released on May 1.