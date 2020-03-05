David Tennant’s wife enlists Scrabble board to reveal fifth child’s name

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant and his wife Georgia have confirmed the name of their fifth child as Birdie.

Georgia shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday showing a Scrabble board featuring the names of her family – including its newest arrival.

She captioned the snap: “#teamtennant.”

David, 48, and Georgia, 35, announced the arrival of Birdie in October last year.

And their eldest son Ty appeared to reveal the child’s name during a recent appearance on Lorraine, when he gave a shout-out to his family.

Georgia is the daughter of Peter Davison, who played the fifth incarnation of the Time Lord between 1981 and 1984.

David and Georgia met when she appeared as the Doctor’s cloned daughter in the 2008 episode The Doctor’s Daughter, before marrying in 2011.