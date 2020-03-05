Menu

Advertising

David Tennant’s wife enlists Scrabble board to reveal fifth child’s name

Showbiz | Published:

The pair announced the baby’s arrival in October later year.

David Tennant returns to West End

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant and his wife Georgia have confirmed the name of their fifth child as Birdie.

Georgia shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday showing a Scrabble board featuring the names of her family – including its newest arrival.

She captioned the snap: “#teamtennant.”

View this post on Instagram

#teamtennant

A post shared by Georgia Tennant (@georgiatennantofficial) on

David, 48, and Georgia, 35, announced the arrival of Birdie in October last year.

And their eldest son Ty appeared to reveal the child’s name during a recent appearance on Lorraine, when he gave a shout-out to his family.

Georgia is the daughter of Peter Davison, who played the fifth incarnation of the Time Lord between 1981 and 1984.

David and Georgia met when she appeared as the Doctor’s cloned daughter in the 2008 episode The Doctor’s Daughter, before marrying in 2011.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News