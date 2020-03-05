Dame Helen Mirren: I still have insecurities

Dame Helen Mirren says that she has experienced “insecurities all my life”.

The Oscar-winning actress, 74, spoke as she promoted a campaign to boost self-worth.

She wrote: “I have experienced insecurities all my life, and to many people’s surprise continue to do so.”

The star is promoting the the Self-Worth, Worth Sharing campaign, with L’Oreal Paris and the Prince’s Trust.

Dame Helen said it “is so important for the emotional wellbeing of young women. … In today’s digital age, social pressure is on the rise, therefore having the right support is more important now than ever”.

L’Oreal Paris is lending its support to the Prince’s Trust’s Women Supporting Women initiative, which provides support and access to mentors to young women.

According to research for the campaign, 40% of young women aged 16 to 25 say they do not believe in themselves, compared to 30% of young men.

Tara Leathers, UK deputy chief executive of The Prince’s Trust, said: “Today, many young women are facing multiple obstacles and experience low confidence and self-esteem.

“The Self-Worth, Worth Sharing campaign highlights how friends and mentors can change lives.”