Camila Cabello delivers energetic performance at the Global Awards

Camila Cabello opened the Global Awards with an energetic performance before going on to be crowned best female artist.

The Cuban-American singer performed her song Havana while accompanied by a troupe of backing dancers, as well as her hit My Oh My.

The artist, 23, and the dancers were dressed in matching mock school uniforms as they performed on stage.

After she was presented with the best female artist award, she said: “I don’t feel like I deserve this award.

“I admire and look up to all the incredible women in that reel.

“I just want to say I love you and thank you so much to my fans.”

The Cuban-American singer was dressed in a mock school uniform for her performance (Scott Garfitt/PA)

She added: “Have a great night, as the British say, get pissed.”

Cabello, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, beat Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Lizzo to the best female award.