Tracy Beaker star Clive Rowe to ‘cherish’ new theatre honour

Clive Rowe has been appointed the first ever patron of the Hackney Empire, a role he has said he will “cherish”.

The 55-year-old, who has appeared as the Dame in several of the east London theatre’s pantomimes, will also return to the stage in its production of Jack And The Beanstalk next winter.

The Olivier Award-winning actor, who starred in children’s TV series The Story Of Tracy Beaker, will play Dame Daisy Trott in the panto, which will run from November until January.

Rowe said: “I cannot truly express how honoured I am to have been asked to be Hackney Empire’s first patron.

Along with starring in Jack and the Beanstalk, we are thrilled to be able to share that the one and only Clive Rowe has become Hackney Empire's first patron. We couldn't be more delighted. pic.twitter.com/vKHQrxnJak — Hackney Empire (@HackneyEmpire) March 4, 2020

“My relationship with the building over the years has always been based on love and respect, not just for the theatre but also for the community it is part of. I would like to thank Hackney Empire for this.

“I will cherish my patronage.”

Hackney Empire’s artistic director, Yamin Choudury, and executive director, Jo Hemmant, said: “Nothing could feel more perfect than Clive Rowe becoming our first patron.

“As Hackney Empire’s pantomime Dame, he has captivated, delighted and charmed audiences with his award-winning performances. As we head towards Hackney Empire’s 120th birthday, we look forward with great excitement to the next chapter of life at the theatre.”

Hackney Empire is famed for its annual Christmas pantomime, and past years have featured performances of Aladdin, Dick Whittington And His Cat, and Cinderella.

Rowe is known for his stage career, which has seen him nominated for several Olivier Awards, and he won the prize for best performance in a supporting role for Guys And Dolls in 1997.

On screen, he has starred in The Story Of Tracy Beaker, playing Norman “Duke” Ellington, and All The Small Things, as well the 2017 film Beauty And The Beast.

– Jack And The Beanstalk will run at the Hackney Empire from November 21 2020 until January 3 2021.