Taylor Swift sends message of support to tornado-stricken Tennessee

Taylor Swift has sent a message of support to the people of Tennessee after parts of the state were devastated by tornadoes.

At least 25 people were killed after twisters tore through the city of Nashville and neighbouring areas, destroying scores of buildings and burying residents beneath the rubble.

The tornadoes struck in the early hours of Tuesday morning when many victims were asleep, officials said.

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

Swift, who launched her career in the country music hotbed of Nashville and lived in the city from the age of 14, tweeted: “My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers.”

Swift reportedly owns two properties in Tennessee and in 2018 endorsed two Democratic politicians in the state ahead of the midterm elections.

Swift was not the only celebrity tweeting about the tornadoes.

Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you. pic.twitter.com/hlPS6RJWH4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 3, 2020

Advertising

Country music star Dolly Parton said she was praying for those affected. In a video message, she said: “We’re with you.”

Grammy Award-winning country music artist Kacey Musgraves confirmed she and her family were safe but “many friends aren’t so lucky”.

Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. ? I’m gonna help in any way I can. https://t.co/kfzGmtbixI — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2020

She tweeted: “We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. I’m gonna help in any way I can.”

And Miley Cyrus, who was born in Tennessee, said: “Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornados.

“My heart is broken for my home state. So much loss and damage. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild together!”