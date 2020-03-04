Nicola Peltz calls Brooklyn Beckham ‘the love of my life’ in birthday post

Nicola Peltz has paid tribute to her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, as he celebrated his 21st birthday.

Brooklyn, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, reached the milestone age on Wednesday, and was also given plenty of love on social media from his famous relatives.

American actress Peltz, 25, shared two pictures of herself with Brooklyn on Instagram and wrote: “happy birthday to the love of my life.

“you have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known.”

Brooklyn replied in the comments: “Can’t wait for our future together, forever my girl.”

Peltz, who has starred in TV series Bates Motel and the film The Last Airbender, is first reported to have been seen with Brooklyn at a Halloween party last October.

The actress spent time with the Beckham family at their home in the Cotswolds over the New Year break, reportedly having flown over to the UK from Los Angeles.

Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria, marked his birthday with a throwback picture of husband David cradling their newborn son 21 years ago.

She wrote on Instagram: “21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever.

“Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham.”

David took a more comical approach in his celebration of his son’s big day.

He posted a throwback snap of Brooklyn as a boy at a swimming pool with a swimming cap on, and a huge smile on his face.

The former footballer wrote: “Happy 21st to my big boy. what more can I say about you other than you have grown into the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud…

“You are kind, passionate and caring and as a father that’s what you want to see in your son…

“We have had so many great moments as a father and son together like lifting trophies in all the places that I won them and for me that was always my dream…”

He told of his love for Brooklyn and said he deserved to have “the most amazing day”.

Romeo poked fun at his elder brother by sharing a picture of him holding hair extensions up to his chin like a fake beard.

The 17-year-old said: “Happy birthday Brooklyn can’t believe your 21!! Hope you have an amazing day love you.”

Cruz, 15, shared a throwback video of himself with big brother Brooklyn from when they were children.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @brooklynbeckham love you so much ! can’t believe you are 21,” he wrote.

David and Victoria are also parents to eight-year-old daughter Harper.

Brooklyn has carved out a career for himself as a model and a photographer in recent years, having grown up in the spotlight with his famous parents.